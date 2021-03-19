I Got A $600 Waterline Tattoo & It Was Worth Every Penny

The idea of any tattoo is enough to make a needle-phobe squirm, but some spots are more cause for squeamishness than others — like, say, the eyes. However, the area isn't an uncommon place for ink, particularly when it comes to cosmetic enhancements. In the latest episode of Macro Beauty, our subject, Jackie, decides the potential discomfort is worth it, and goes to Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing in Los Angeles for a lash enhancement tattoo.