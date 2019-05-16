I'm 33 & This Is How Much I Spent On A Birthday Blowout Weekend In Las Vegas

10 p.m. – We want to have a fancy dinner and so we’re going to Javier’s, a high-end Mexican cuisine spot. The ambiance is very dark, with little to no lighting. Dark restaurants make me sleepy, but the music selection is really good and is keeping me awake. I order the chopped salad with shrimp which is DELICIOUS. The service is extremely slow, we wait over an hour to be served and everyone that came after us left before us. This makes us very late for the guestlist at Drai’s. We were supposed to be there before midnight. We also wonder if we were stereotyped as black women but that’s another story. $35