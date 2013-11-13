When we think about brands that delight not only ourselves, but our mothers, sisters, grandmothers, next-door neighbors, and that woman we just bumped into on the street, a select few beauty heavyweights come to mind. First and foremost? Lancôme. In the 75-plus years since its inception, the French brand has found its way into both our cosmetic bags and our hearts: If you're using Lancôme products, be it makeup, skincare, or fragrance, there's a pretty good chance you're getting it right. They're just that good.