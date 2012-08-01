Story from Fashion

Beautiful Baubles: The History & Essentials Behind This Jewelry Line

Allison Daniels
sshokrae_ladygrey-11-Edit_s
Sabine Le Guyader and Jill Martinelli, co-founders and designers of jewelry line Lady Grey
These NY-based designers find inspiration in the doomed tale of Lady Jane Grey, the short-lived queen (literally — her nickname was The Nine Days Queen). The line has a gothic flavor but still feels feminine, thanks to the expert hands of the creators, who have degrees in metalworking and impressively eclectic tastes.
sshokrae_ladygrey-84-Edit_s

Tell us how you got your job.
“After graduating, we decided to create a line together that combined a fashion-forward approach to jewelry with our conceptual ideas about adornment.”

Advertisement
Hands down, best professional advice you ever got.
Sabine: “Aim for an empire, but settle for a dream.”
sshokrae_ladygrey-135-Edit_s
What skill or habit do you think is vital for success?
Jill: “Embrace perfectionism, but allow yourself the time to get a little weird once in a while; don’t take yourself too seriously.”

Your Working Girl Essentials?
“Numerous ‘to-do’ lists, seltzer water in various flavors, shiny new tools, and a good playlist.”


Photographed by Sunny Shokrae

Advertisement

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series