The Inspiring Reason Kyrzayda Rodriguez Kept Blogging Until Her Final Days

Recently, the blogger announced that she is ending cancer treatment to live her days pain-free with friends and family. And still, her optimism remains strong. "What is supposed to happen will happen," she wrote. "I am not mad. I am grateful for all of the opportunities I have been blessed with." With this spirit, followers continue to root for her, which can be seen in the thousands of comments left on her photos. It's because of this support that she continues to push forward, not letting cancer stop her from being the blogger she always felt she was meant to be. Rodriguez spoke to us about her journey, the impact that Instagram has had on her fight, and why she's not giving up.