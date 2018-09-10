The Inspiring Reason Kyrzayda Rodriguez Kept Blogging Until Her Final Days

Update: Following a 10-month battle with stomach cancer, blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez passed away on September 9. Last month, she revealed that she was stopping her cancer treatments. "Chemo and radiation will be discontinued because it is not working the way I hoped it would," Rodriguez wrote. "I have decided to stop these treatments so that I can enjoy the rest of my time with my friends and family and to be as pain free as possible." Followers have taken to social media to express their condolences and share her story in hundreds of posts under the hashtag #YouInspireUsKyrzayda. Refinery29 spoke with Rodriguez a few weeks prior to her death, and she shared why she never wore a wig, how her followers brought her joy, and why she never gave up on her passion.