I Cut 8 Inches Off My Hair & Got A Kylie Jenner-Inspired Bob

One of the easiest ways to totally transform your look is to get a haircut. Whether it's a slight trim (like Kate Middleton) or a big chop (like Danielle Brooks), shedding some inches off your hair can change your attitude and your life. Emma Freyre was ready for a change, and in the latest episode of Hair Me Out, she chopped her thick, armpit-length hair for the first time after years of growing it out.
"My hair is very important to me because I've worked so hard to get it to this length," she says. "I'm really scared to get it cut." Freyre, who is an aspiring actress, has always felt that there were more opportunities in Hollywood for people with long hair. "I'm most nervous that my short hair will make me un-castable, but there has to be something out there for girls with short hair," she says.
She went to Spoke & Weal salon in Los Angeles where she chopped her strands into a blunt bob inspired by Kylie Jenner. "I've been a Kylie fan for years now. Her style is constantly changing, and it's inspiring that she's so unafraid to make these huge changes." Despite her pre-haircut jitters, Freyre's final look and confidence made it all worthwhile. Click play to see her transformation.
Advertisement