Can you believe Kurt Geiger London is going to be 50 this autumn? Nope, neither can we. But, it was in fact the swinging '60s when the European shoe retailer opened its first store on Bond Street. And it has easily made a name for itself since then, with its smart and directional styles.
This season the brand is choosing to celebrate this landmark and the city that has played a key role in its success with the B Series collection. Riffing on the brand's signature Britton stiletto heel, each design is named after a part of town that means something to the label. There's the Buckingham shoe, a kitten heel named after — you guessed it — Buckingham Palace, and the Brick boot, named after East London's Brick Lane. Click through to see the collection in its entirety and let us know if you can ID the landmark where each of the shoes is shot.