Wedding season is nigh, which means one thing: You're likely knee-deep in all kinds of save-the-dates and invites. And, while we totally respect that each wedding is special in its own individual way, there's no denying that a couple's pick of stationery has a huge impact on the overal feel and theme of the nuptials. After all, it's the first glimpse that guests get of the big day. So, we're huge fans of going all-out when it comes to originality — and, this local line of bespoke cards is right up our wedding alley.
KT Smail is an illustrator and artist living in Brooklyn, and she just debuted the most adorable collection of stationery this side of the East River. Each piece — whether you're looking for place cards, a custom portrait, or traditional invitations — is hand-drawn and personally tailored to each couple's story. From a sketch of your favorite NYC 'hood, to a reenactment of your first date, these gems are sure to make your big day stand out from the crowd. Now, if only finding a dress were that easy.
Photo: Courtesy of KT Smail
