How Krysta Rodriguez Reclaimed Her Power In The Face Of Breast Cancer

I was concerned about how I would look — but also immediately felt guilty for worrying about that. But I had a doctor tell me early on: Don’t let anyone make you feel bad about this. With advances in science and how young I was, it was likely that I’d live. So I decided to be fearless about asking for what I wanted and getting the best aesthetic result. It was: I know I’m going to see myself in the mirror without hair, but if i can put on a purple wig, maybe I'll have more fun. I didn’t care what my disease said. My cancer was challenging what I originally thought was beautiful, But I took back the power of the evil thing.