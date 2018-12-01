During the holidays, everyone seems to say that love is the gift that keeps on giving. We disagree. Don't get us wrong, there’s nothing better than a potluck with our besties, watching television specials with the fam, or wading through buzzy crowds in search of the perfect gift for the good ones in our life. However, we also know the feeling of finding something so special it almost pains us to give it away — especially when it rings in under budget.
Enter: Umma’s The Full Case Of Seoul, a kit packed with all the K-beauty: 10 glow-inducing full-size products from seven cult-favorite brands that you can use in a multi-step regimen or mix and match to suit your needs. Yes, it would be the ultimate gift for any skin-care addict on your list, but our vote? Keep this find for yourself. Because it, friends, is actually the gift that'll keep on giving...you major skin goals all season long.