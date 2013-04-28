Are refillable mascaras the new standard in makeup? If Danish-born makeup artist Kirsten Kjaer Weis has anything to say about it, then yes. Weis' eponymous line has always featured gorgeous organic makeup housed in stunning refillable compacts, but notably missing from the collection was an equally eco-friendly mascara. "My quest to develop mascara that I could include with the rest of my line took a lot of rigorous research and formulation in combination with a proprietary design that could meet my standard of both modern beauty and sustainability," she says.