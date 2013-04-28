Are refillable mascaras the new standard in makeup? If Danish-born makeup artist Kirsten Kjaer Weis has anything to say about it, then yes. Weis' eponymous line has always featured gorgeous organic makeup housed in stunning refillable compacts, but notably missing from the collection was an equally eco-friendly mascara. "My quest to develop mascara that I could include with the rest of my line took a lot of rigorous research and formulation in combination with a proprietary design that could meet my standard of both modern beauty and sustainability," she says.
The result is a 99.81% certified-organic formula that features cupuacu butter, beeswax, carrageenan, castor seed oil, lavender flower water, and rose oil to condition and strengthen lashes as it lengthens. The best part? In three months, when it's time to chuck the old one, you can buy a refill and new brush that you simply pop into the chic metal case. We've seen refillable mascara before, courtesy of Guerlain, but this one boasts a super-green stamp of approval. All we can say is it's about time!
