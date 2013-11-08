As much as we'd like to believe in the healing properties of our mothers' chicken soup recipes and the vitamins that we feverishly pop at the first signs of a cold, studies show again and again that the only "cure" is time and rest. That being said, we could all use a little extra pampering when cold season rolls around — which is why we're digging these picks from natural-beauty heroes Kiss My Face.
While, yes, we understand that colds and flus are caused by viruses, not bacteria, it still makes us feel better about life to use purifying products when we're feeling under the weather, and this moisturizing hand soap with tea-tree oil totally delivers (without drying out our sad, cold winter hands). We'll be stocking extra bottles this season, along with its perfect mate, the Cold & Flu Shower Gel, which includes sinus-clearing eucalyptus (and circulation-improving fennel extract for when you get the chills).
Advertisement
While we know beauty products can't cure colds, we also know that we feel amazing whenever we slather on these cruelty-free cleansers, and that has to mean something.
Kiss My Face Cold & Flu Shower Gel, $10.95, available this month at Kiss My Face; Kiss My Face Moisturizing Tea Tree Hand Soap, $6.49, available at Kiss My Face.
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!
Advertisement