13 Items That Will Give Your Sex Life A Boost This Year

Resolution season has come and gone (plenty of people give up on resolutions before January is even over), but there's one new year's resolution that will hopefully stick: the decision to finally explore the kink you've always wanted to try.
Getting started with kink may seem intimidating, and it's easy to understand why. It often means having a difficult conversation with your partner or making yourself vulnerable. And, depending on your specific kink, it can also mean wading through webpage after webpage of products you'll need to get started — floggers, blindfolds, handcuffs, ticklers, paddles, whips, clamps, gags, and the list goes on.
So, if you're ready to give kink a try but just don't know what you need to get started, we're here to help. We've rounded up the items you'll need ahead, whether you're into bondage, sensory deprivation, dominance, or other kinks.