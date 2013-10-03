When we're looking to add a new piece of jewelry to our collection, there are certain standards we try to abide by. Usually, we search for long-lasting heirloom pieces a tad more interesting than your average tennis bracelet, which is why we aways find ourselves falling for Khai Khai's latest collection.
Designer Haim Medine is known for his quirky pendants that range in playful motifs from shockwaves and lightning bolts to monkeys and emoticons, and never lack in quality. All his wares are crafted from 18-karat gold and covered in the finest of stones. It's an aesthetic that doesn't lack in humor and that sort of parallels his sister Leandra's (yes, of man-repelling fame) approach to fashion. It's no wonder the line has already garnered such a large following.
This time, Medine is paying homage to his childhood fascination with dinosaurs. Pterosaurs and Pterodactyl necklaces meet T-Rex rings, and it's definitely the "running man" earrings that complete the set's narrative. Available in yellow, rose, and white gold and embellished with diamonds, the pieces range from $2,100 to $2,800 and are available online now. Click through the slideshow for a quick peek, but consider this fair warning: You will fall prey to the charm of these creatures.