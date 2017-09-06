Our Favorite Back To School Accessory is Still Cool

Ray Lowe
Somehow, right under our noses, keychains went from actually holding keys to adding an extra dash of character to our every day bags. The traditionally functional item is no longer just for keeping track of everything floating around your bag: It's a way to personalize a purse so many others might have, or to give new life to a tried and true bag. And while we can probably all thank Fendi for making anthropomorphic poofs cool, other brands are using the moment to show that you can (and should) inject a little bit of oomph into your go-to carryall.
From Coach's cutesy line-up of dinosaurs to Anya Hindmarch's love affair with all things cartoonish, we've rounded up a few options that'll let your personality shine through. If you were looking for a little pick-me-up this weekend, well, a fancy little keychain might do just the trick.
Loewe
Elephant Charm Gold
$380.00
Finery London
Terre Banana Keyring
$29.00
Coach
Charm Loop
$65.00
Miu Miu
Red & Silver Emblem Keychain
$260.00
Gucci
Guccighost Keychain
$335.00
Diane von Furstenberg
Leather Keychain
$50.00
Anya Hindmarch
Cherry Rabbit-fur Key Ring
$410.00
Elisabeth Weinstock
Manila Mini Painted Keychain
$193.00
Baggu
Keychain
$20.00
& Other Stories
Turtle Keyring
$39.00
Zara
Pompom Key Ring
$19.90
Madewell
Front Door Key Fob
$19.50
ban.do
Silicone Keychain - Hot Sauce
$18.00
Amber Sceats
Knot Keyring
$129.00
Various Projects
I Know Guac Is Extra Keychain
$20.00
Rebecca Minkoff
Always On Power Tassel Keychain
$50.00
Anthropologie
Tango Leather Keychain
$20.00
J.Crew
Faux-fur Pom-pom
$15.00
J.W. Anderson
Aubergine Leather Keyring
$295.00
Clare V.
Pom Pom Tassel
$55.00
Anya Hindmarch
Victory Peace Sign Key Ring
$245.00
