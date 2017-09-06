Somehow, right under our noses, keychains went from actually holding keys to adding an extra dash of character to our every day bags. The traditionally functional item is no longer just for keeping track of everything floating around your bag: It's a way to personalize a purse so many others might have, or to give new life to a tried and true bag. And while we can probably all thank Fendi for making anthropomorphic poofs cool, other brands are using the moment to show that you can (and should) inject a little bit of oomph into your go-to carryall.
From Coach's cutesy line-up of dinosaurs to Anya Hindmarch's love affair with all things cartoonish, we've rounded up a few options that'll let your personality shine through. If you were looking for a little pick-me-up this weekend, well, a fancy little keychain might do just the trick.
