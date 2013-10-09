To celebrate three fashionable decades of Kenneth Cole and his eponymous label, the man and the brand are holding a bold Instagram and Twitter contest. Of course, judging by the insane amount of pics we've seen just a few weeks after opening the contest doors, you guys already knew that.
There are still a few more days to enter to win a snazzy $500 Kenneth Cole gift card and a trip to New York City for a street-style photo shoot complete with hair and makeup. We mean, does it get any better than this?
At this point, it's kind of anyone's game. So, to inspire you all to give us the biggest and boldest fashion, we've curated a handful of the best snaps we've come across so far — trust, it was a difficult task.
Click ahead to see which Instagrammers are at the top of their game, and then tag your own boldest snaps on Instagram or Twitter with #30YrsBold and #BoldFashion to enter by October 12 — it's that easy. So, what are you waiting for? Tag that pic, and start packing for NYC!