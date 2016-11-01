With its share of hide-and-go-seek sunshine and bone-chilling temps that make you want to hibernate, it's easy to see how winter gets such a gloomy rep. But the months ahead are also a time of great rebirth (i.e., the rebirth of your cold-weather wardrobe). With many of our favorite fall trends reaching their expiration date, it's time we sought out fresh updates for every part of our look.
With a head-to-toe overhaul on our hands, we looked to brands that understand our winter needs. The result? A shopping cart brimming with all-weather pieces like bright puffer jackets, KEEN boots, ribbed sweater dresses — plus, a number of other seasonal essentials that promise to make winter suck less this year. Get everything you need to warm up, right this way.
