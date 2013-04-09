Okay, so saying "the next big thing" when talking about clutches is kind of an oxymoron... especially when these are the perfect (small) size for your lipstick, cell phone, and keys. But, never the less, we can't help but gawk over Kayu's well-made, creative designs that would stand out in the club (or at a black tie event). Iterations include perfect-for-summer straw with sea-colored gem clasps, brightly colored suede boxes, shell shapes, and crushed pearl facades. The best part is? Most of our favorites like the Sandy Straw Clutch (a shell shaped number that's made of lacquered straw), and the Kayla Wood Clutch retail for under $200. So, yeah, we consider it pretty big.
