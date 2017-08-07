This MUA Shares Her Top 10 Beauty Essentials

"Do you" is a phrase we use all the time when it comes to beauty. It's because we strongly believe that no matter what trend you’re into right now — from subtle monochromatic makeup to more out-there blue lipstick — your look is most impactful and powerful if you wear it with confidence. "It’s about what you know you’ll look and feel good in," says celebrity makeup artist Kathy Jeung.
So when Jeung fills her kit, she looks for colors that'll complement, formulas that work well with her clients' skin tones, and products that'll make them glow from the inside out. It's all of this that makes up what we at Refinery29 have dubbed the "power face." Here, we spoke with Jeung about her go-to product picks. Although she admittedly carries hundreds with her on set (she copped to always having at least 10 kinds of mascara), we had her narrow it down to the ones that work on everyone, from mascaras that'll give you the most intense lashes to a full-coverage foundation that feels just like the skin you're in, like this one from COVERGIRL. Read on to get the look that best suits you.