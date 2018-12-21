Kaley Cuoco Had A Stern Response For Fans Asking If She's Pregnant

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook only tied the knot this past summer, but fans are already pestering the Big Bang Theory star about getting pregnant. In a recent Instagram Cuoco posted with her husband, she was plagued with comments about pregnancy due to the fact that her dress was loose around her abdomen.
"When's the baby due?" one commenter wrote.
"Are you hiding a baby bump?" another asked.
It was just a little too much for the actress, who was trying to enjoy her vacation, so she took to her Instagram Story to shut it down, highlighting the two offending comments and giving her thoughts.
“I’m so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this,” she wrote. “Question. Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?”
Of course they wouldn't, but this type of speculation is something women celebrities have to deal with all the time. Last spring, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland had a fan tell her "Based off your facial structure in recent episodes of Modern Family I think you are pregnant."
Chrissy Teigen has also had to deal with her fair share of unwarranted pregnancy comments on Twitter in real time during this year's Emmys, and she later told BuzzFeed's AM2DM, "I was like, I'm still sitting here. Can people not talk about if I'm pregnant. I'm still here. I'm here in the same outfit, please."
But perhaps no one has had to deal more with these persistent rumors than Jennifer Aniston. Tabloids have been on baby bump watch her entire career, and have never been right.
"No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors," she told InStyle this summer. "No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?"
For Kaley Cuoco, that is have a relaxing, rumor-free vacation.
