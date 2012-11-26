What do Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller, and Lauren Conrad all have in common? Other than blonde locks, these ladies swear by KAIN LABEL, the L.A.-based brand specializing in super-soft separates. And, considering each of these Hollywood heavyweights embodies completely different style personalities (classic, boho, and Cali-cool, respectively), it's safe to say there will be something for everyone at this Wednesday's annual sample sale.
The merch on deck runs the gamut from Amanda and Melanie Kain's signature slouchy pocket T-shirts to cashmere sweaters, lacy tops, jersey dresses, and everything in between. With discounts up to 70% off, that means nothing will be clocking in at over $125.
Imagine: All it takes is a few vintage-inspired duds to emulate the wardrobes of fashion's finest. Just pair your new sheer tank with a leather jacket à la K.Stew, or with a high-waisted mini skirt like Sophia Bush. Voilà!
When: Wednesday, November 28 through Friday, November 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Addison + Crescent Showroom at The Cooper Building, 860 Los Angeles Street, #505 (at East 9th Street); no phone.
Photo: Courtesy of Kain Label
