Jung Lee, co-founder of Féte, will host Couples' Day Out, a super chic bridal registration event that will help the newly engaged decide what to put on their registry. If you or someone you know is a victim of gift overload, head to Bloomingdale's 59th Street this Saturday, September 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. (Fete)
If fashion is like food, then the recipe is the design, and the materials are the ingredients, and the designer is like the chef...well, GANT Rugger's Christopher Bastin explains it better. And he challenges you to a cook off! (GANT)
Hey, what are you doing October 6? Well, clear your calendar. It's the fourth and final Revlon and ELLE "Purse-uit of Power" giveaway. You can win a $3,000 designer purse, and even if you don't win the purse, you can score makeovers, manicures and more. (Revlon)
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is just around the corner, and if you're looking for a way to raise awareness and treat yourself, why not invest in this little Swarovski number? It's available at the Swarovski Crystallized concept store in NYC and online. (Swarovski)
Many a Tumblr loves to document the people and places of our city, but this one's got us making sure we run a comb through our hair before getting on the subway (HairNYC)
Photo: Courtesy of Starworks
