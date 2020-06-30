The Chicest Red, White, & Blue Manicures On Instagram

In case you haven't been paying attention to your calendar (no judgement, time is confusing right now), let us be the first to tell you: The Fourth of July is just four days away. Whether you expertly coordinated the holiday with your summer PTO and have kicked off your holiday weekend early, or you're still weighing your stay-at-home options, Independence Day means an extra blissful summer day off of work — and that in and of itself is worth celebrating.
In the spirit, we're recommending a fresh red, white, and blue manicure. In part because it's festive, but mostly because the stars, nautical stripes, and glitter accents make for the cutest nail art you'll wear all summer. Beyond standard bright-red polish, we've scoured Instagram and compiled a guide to chic and unique Fourth of July nail looks to give you ample inspiration for this week's DIY mani.