The words Renée Zellweger, Judy Garland, and biopic sound like a combination that has “awards season” written all over it. And on September 27, audiences will get to see just how award worthy that combo really is when Judy hits theaters. Joining Zellweger in the cast of Judy are a slew of talented actors, taking on the roles of the real people in Garland's life.
The new movie is adapted from the musical play End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter, and tells the story of some of Garland’s final days, when she was performing a series of shows in London. Her concerts began at the end of 1968 and ran for five weeks; Garland died in London in June 1969.
At this point in Garland’s life, she had already been married four times and had three children, Lorna Luft, Joey Luft, and Liza Minnelli. Her last film role had been in 1963, and her variety series, The Judy Garland Show, had ended in 1964. Still, she was performing as a singer, which led her to the concert residency as shown in Judy.
The film features many other real figures in her life, from her children, to a couple of her husbands (she had five in total) and some of the people she worked with. There are also flashbacks to Garland’s childhood, which give glimpses at her life at the time of The Wizard of Oz.
You may have already seen how Zellweger compares to Garland when she’s in hair and makeup, but here’s how the entire main cast matches up to their counterparts.