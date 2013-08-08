From Miley Cyrus to Cate Blanchett to Frida Pinto, Juan Carlos Obando has dressed quite a range of starlets. Oh, and did we mention he's also a 2013 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist?
What's even more impressive? He's relatively new to the fashion industry. The Los Angeles-based designer spent the better part of his professional life as a creative director for some of the top advertising agencies in the country before moving on to the world of womenswear. Come check out the studio of Hollywood's new favorite designer and hear about how he got his initial start, and the highlights of his career thus far.