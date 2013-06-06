After laying eyes on this decked-out home decor, all of our woeful wicks look positively naked by comparison. The source of our candle envy is Joya's new In Girum candle, made in collaboration with designer Oliver Ruuger. The hand-poured candle features an engraved leather case produced from British saddle hide. Etched into the case is an intricate piece of art entitled "In Girum," taken from an ancient Latin palindrome: “In Girum Imus Nocte et Consumimur Igni." Roughly translated, that means: “We go into the circle at night and are consumed by fire.” Seems fitting, no?
Advertisement
The candle itself is scented with notes of woodsmoke, fire, and cade (a derivative of juniper), making for a distinctive, smoky scent — fans of Diptyque's Feu de Bois would approve. Once you've burned down the candle, you can pop out the jar and place another candle inside, meaning this leather has some serious longevity.
Granted, the price tag on this little baby is about as much as you would pay for a real leather jacket, but if you're the type who likes to invest in works of art for your home, then this is right up your alley. If you like the engraving but prefer to hang your art on the wall, there's also a gorgeous framed print of the design available as part of the collaboration. Father's Day treat for the discerning dad, mayhaps?
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!
Advertisement