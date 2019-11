After laying eyes on this, all of our woeful wicks look positively naked by comparison. The source of our candle envy is Joya 's new In Girum candle, made in collaboration with designer Oliver Ruuger . The hand-poured candle featuresproduced from British saddle hide. Etched into the case is an intricate piece of art entitled "In Girum," taken from an ancient Latin palindrome: “In Girum Imus Nocte et Consumimur Igni." Roughly translated, that means: “We go into the circle at night and are consumed by fire.” Seems fitting, no?