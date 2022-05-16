Do you worry about money now?

Worry? No. I got a financial planner when I moved to New York who helped me strike a balance between spending and saving. I do get in, ahem, heated discussions with my husband about what's a fair balance between us when it comes to paying for things? Yes. I would like him to stick up for himself and leave this low-paying, stressful job for a better one, but I think my financial support has made him rather lethargic in that regard. We keep our fun money separate, but sometimes if I want to do something fun and expensive (like go with our friends to Mexico) so I end up just paying for it so we can do the thing. It doesn't feel great but I haven't figured out a good solution. After all, it's not like I deserve this money any more than he does. I try not to spend it on stupid things.