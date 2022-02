How Denim Brand Boyish Keeps True To Its Sustainable Ethos

For Nodarse, being sustainable isn't about having a "do right by the world" mentality and then simply outsourcing the research to experts — the founder himself is fully immersed in his sustainability practice. He has an insatiable appetite for learning every aspect of manufacturing, voraciously reading related books (referencing titles like Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things by William McDonoungh and Heuristic Traps in Recreational Avalanche Accidents by Ian McCammon), and traveling globally to factories and meeting the folks at the forefront of this often confusing industry. When it comes to fashion commerce, it seems like the word "sustainability" has been co-opted and watered down to a point where consumers are often ill-informed about what it even means to shop green and circular — but Nodarse is out here making clothes (mostly denim), thoughtfully taking into consideration where his products are coming from, who they're going to, and, ultimately, what happens to these garments at the end of their life cycles so they'll break down responsibly.