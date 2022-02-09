How Denim Brand Boyish Keeps True To Its Sustainable Ethos

"One of our most popular jeans is the Ziggy, [which is] our sort of relaxed straight leg. It's going to hug your hips, give you a cute-looking back, but still have that boyish, relaxed leg that girls are wearing right now. And that's one of the things people think [when they hear] 'boyish' — they're thinking like boyfriend jeans or baggy jeans. And no, actually, we don't make baggy jeans, we don't make boyfriend jeans. We want women to feel empowered. Do you ever watch that show 30 Rock? There’s an episode where Liz Lemon is shopping for jeans, but she's like, ‘I hate shopping for jeans.’ And then she puts this one pair of jeans on and it changes her life. That's a perfect example of why I got started with jeans — because it's a very difficult product to make. We also have [another popular style] called the Mikey, which is a more cropped jean, as if a girl who is shorter cut them."