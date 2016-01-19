The Skinny is an R29 original dark comedy series that follows feminist wannabe YouTube star Jessie (Jessie Kahnweiler) as she explores love, life, and friendship in L.A. — while struggling with bulimia.
Girls are soooooo on point. In this video, Jessie Kahnweiler chats with some preteens about body image, boyfriends, food, and love handles — and they deliver big. The girls hand over some pretty spectacular advice about dating and beauty: "If a guy doesn't like you or doesn't think you're pretty then, just like, forget him." Truth, girl.
This video gives us life. Back in the day, conversations like this centered around putdowns and shame. Now, there is a revolution of the girl who is affirmed by her own strength and beauty...and is quick to back up her friend when someone shames her.
Take note: Don't listen to haters and love yourself. Thanks, girls!
