Designer Jesse Kamm will never forget the day she met Donna Shire, one of the models in her newest lookbook. "One day in the late spring," Kamm says, "everything changed. I saw her. My gray-haired muse. My sweet, sweet carrot at the end of the stick."
Though only in her 30s, Kamm had grappled with an inevitable fact of life: aging. But, as soon as she saw Shire, everything clicked. "Looking at her, I saw who I could be, and I liked it," Kamm says. "I felt free somehow, knowing that there is a woman who had aged so gracefully and naturally." The only logical next step? Put the sprightly Shire in front of the camera to shoot Kamm's spring '14 collection, of course.
Kamm needed three more people to make her idea come to life: friend and photographer Katrina Dickson, her cousin Sarah Uslan as the makeup artist, and Bo Carney, owner of Mohawk General Store in Silver Lake, as the second model. "I wanted to shoot the two girls in the clothes to tell a simple story," Kamm says. "You can be who you want to be, now and then."
The result is an inspiring lookbook showcasing wares that look equally chic on both generations. So, get clicking — we'll let the photos do the talking!