It's official: Your arm party is about to graduate to a full-on riot thanks to the latest drop from jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher. The California native's spring '14 lookbook was practically vibrating on our desk this morning from the hundreds of glittering jewels tucked inside. Fisher doesn't miss a mark here, delivering lustrous rings, bracelets, cuffs, necklaces, earrings, and the kinds of left-field combination pieces you know her for. And, trust us — this collection is not for the faint of heart.
Daggers, bullets, arrowheads, and guns work as charms on the simple chain necklaces. Cage and spine structures adorn bling-y bracelets, which come in rose and yellow gold. The earrings that feature arrow and lightning-bolt shapes totally strike our fancy, too. To put it simply, there's nothing in this lookbook we're not coveting.