"With a twist" might usually conjure up visions of frosty gin-based cocktails, but this fall, thanks to J.Crew , the phrase takes on a meaning that's a bit less potable: the brand's classic blazers, jazzed up with thrilling details, such as colorful threading against luxe menswear-inspired fabrics, pleated peplums, and secret pockets for toting around lipstick and/or snack packs of pistachios.