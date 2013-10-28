Story from Makeup

Japonesque: For People Who Want Makeup Perfection

Gabrielle Korn
Japonesque, creators of some of the best makeup brushes in the industry, has finally delved into the world of color cosmetics. The debut line is, in a word, stunning. It's also worth noting that their one-of-a-kind, artful packaging is so amazing, we're inclined to leave the products strewn about rather than shoved in a drawer.
In any case, this collection is the real deal. With professional-quality makeup in vivid colors, velvet finishes, and long-lasting formulas, we're not really sure how we've survived this long without them. We're particularly thrilled about the Velvet Touch Blush, an intense color with a radiant-yet-natural finish and possibly the silkiest texture we've ever felt in a powder. But, that being said, the feel of everything here is equally dreamy, just applying it feels like skin care .
