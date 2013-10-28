In any case, this collection is the real deal. With professional-quality makeup in vivid colors, velvet finishes, and long-lasting formulas, we're not really sure how we've survived this long without them. We're particularly thrilled about the Velvet Touch Blush, an intense color with a radiant-yet-natural finish and possibly the silkiest texture we've ever felt in a powder. But, that being said, the feel of everything here is equally dreamy, just applying it feels like skin care .