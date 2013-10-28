Japonesque, creators of some of the best makeup brushes in the industry, has finally delved into the world of color cosmetics. The debut line is, in a word, stunning. It's also worth noting that their one-of-a-kind, artful packaging is so amazing, we're inclined to leave the products strewn about rather than shoved in a drawer.
In any case, this collection is the real deal. With professional-quality makeup in vivid colors, velvet finishes, and long-lasting formulas, we're not really sure how we've survived this long without them. We're particularly thrilled about the Velvet Touch Blush, an intense color with a radiant-yet-natural finish and possibly the silkiest texture we've ever felt in a powder. But, that being said, the feel of everything here is equally dreamy, just applying it feels like skin care .
Click through to see the products and tell us what you think.