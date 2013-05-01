Ever wonder whose mystique, beauty, and all-around awesomeness has the power to inspire rock gods to scribe iconic ballads? These musical muses even inspired mad-hatter Janessa Leone’s latest collection, Shadows. And now we're obsessed.
The fab designer gave us the lowdown on what sparked her creations: “I love to find out the stories behind these women who remain faceless to us, but whose names we hear in so many songs. The collection is an homage that reflects and continues the legacy of women who we know through music, but whose identities have been kept in the shadows.”
We’re getting major '70s cool-girl vibes from these wide-brim, feather- and leather-accented hats ($140-$150). Not to mention that flipping through these groupie-inspired lookbook shots have us contemplating dropping everything, throwing on a fur coat, and pouring ourselves a Jameson on the rocks. Maybe the life of a rock-star girlfriend wouldn’t be half bad!
Photo: Courtesy of Janessa Leone