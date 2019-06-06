We Tried Jaclyn Hill's New Nude Lipsticks — & Here's What We Think

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Over the last few years, the beauty industry has put a massive spotlight on inclusivity. But, so far, the focus has been on foundations. While brands are coming out with shade expansions and launching brand-new foundation lines with 50+ shades, there's still room for improvement in other cosmetic categories — like lipstick.
Most lipstick collections only have a handful of nude shades, making it difficult for many women to find their perfect match. That's why YouTuber Jaclyn Hill decided to create her own range of lipsticks, and all 20 shades are nude. "I just wanted to create a line where when you line them up, yeah they all look similar but they're all so different," says Hill in her announcement video. "They're all made for a certain skin tone."
With Hill having over six million YouTube subscribers, it's no surprise that there has been a lot of conversation around this launch. While some shades are selling out and receiving rave reviews on the Jaclyn Cosmetics site, there has also been some backlash, with disappointed fans posting photos of brand-new lipsticks that arrived broken and melted in the mail, and some customers had questions about the consistency of the formula.
Hill responded to a customer who called the lipstick "lumpy," saying, "I have not seen one other person complain about this & I take my reviews very seriously. It’s obvious the lipstick was used (you could see other product on top) and since her first review was great, it’s hard to know the actual issue." Later, she added, "If you have seen any other issue like this, please send with photos & I will OF COURSE address it. I’m sorry if I come off defensive, truly!"
With all the buzz around the launch, we decided to put these nude lipsticks to the test on different skin tones. Read 11 Refinery29 editors' first impressions, ahead.
Editor's Note: Because we received the lipstick samples directly from the Jaclyn Cosmetics brand, we cannot speak directly to the packaging and delivery complaints from consumers. But we are continuing to monitor the situation and will update this post as we learn more.
