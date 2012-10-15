When it comes to red-carpet creations, there isn't anyone quite like Gilles Mendel. The man behind J. Mendel has dressed everyone from the First Lady to Taylor Swift — and we have yet to witness one of his designs warrant a worst-dressed title. Yep, he's been hitting haute homeruns for as long as we can remember, and there's zero sign of him slowing down!
Well, tomorrow night you can be one of the lucky few to catch a live glimpse of the designer's Resort '13 collection atop the swanky London Hotel. The event, which will raise money to benefit the Children’s Institute, has a guest list that exceeds our given word count! In addition to our L.A. editor Brenna Egan, Louise Roe, Cameron Silver, Melissa Coker, Christos Garkinos, and George Kotsiopoulos, many more will be on hand to support the fashionable and philanthropic cause.
Advertisement
An individual ticket will set you back $150, while a seat for the actual show to will cost you $750. All purchases can be made here, but we suggest you break out the plastic ASAP, this event is filling up fast!
When: Wednesday, October 17, 7 p.m.
Where: The London West Hollywood Rooftop, 1020 North San Vicente Boulevard (near Sunset Boulevard); 310-854-1111.
Photo: Courtesy of J. Mendel
Advertisement