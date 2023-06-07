J.Crew Might Just Be Made For Masc Lesbians

Welcome to Prideful, a month-long stretch where we celebrate our identities with pride and honor queer-owned brands, whether it’s fashion items that give us gender euphoria or our favorite queer-friendly sex toys.
Yes, it's true. We propose for the general lesbian population to change its view of J.Crew, from the preppiest of retailers to the holy grail of masc-approved styles. While perusing the men's section is a favorite masc lesbian pastime, the real treasure lies right under our noses: the women's section. Especially if you're plus-size. For some (odd) reason, J. Crew doesn't offer full sizing for its men's styles. While the women's section features everything from a size 000 to a 24 (or an XXS to a 3X). So, whether you're a new baby masc or a seasoned butch, keep on scrolling to see what J.Crew styles we recommend that are totally as sapphic as you are (with some even on sale for an extra 50% off).
Even the wildest of patterns work when you pair it with simple pants, a chain or two, and a masculine attitude. This cotton button-up features luxe shell buttons and short embroidered cuffs.
If your style of masc leans more feminine, this drapey and silky white button-down with ruffle-trimmed sleeves is what your closet's been missing.
Nothing gives a more masculine vibe than oversized, baggy jeans. Bring back the '90s style with these wide-leg, blue-washed ones.
No gay can survive the summer heat with at least one tank top. We know you got all the neutral colors, but bring a little color to your tank-top collection with J. Crew's lightweight, '70s-inspired style blue with white trim top.
Just like with tank tops, every summer-loving masc needs at least one men's-section-inspired pair of shorts. Featuring just the right amount of pleating, this pair is made from a light, stretchy chino fabric that comes in four different colorways.
Featuring a tailored waist, this blazer-cardigan gives the perfect amount of boss energy every dominating masc needs.
Is it really a masc-lesbian summer without linen pants? We don't think so. Featuring linen-blend fabric imported from Italy, these pants with gold details are relaxed, wide-leg, drapey, and comfortable.
Can't have linen pants without a linen button-up. This 100% linen shirt is slim enough to be tucked into your favorite pair of chinos while still being slightly oversized and breezy.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.