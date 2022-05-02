Occupation: IT Project Manager (currently not working)

Industry: Software

Age: 34

Location: Chicago, IL

Salary: $0 (Before resigning, I made $154,000, plus a quarterly bonus of $2,000 to $3,000 when my team hit its utilization targets, plus an $85,000 equity payout in Fall 2021. My plan for my sabbatical was to live off of my equity payout and use it to contribute to our household finances the way I was when I was working. My husband, F., makes $105,000 per year, but we keep our finances completely separate except for one joint checking account that contains money we've received as gifts.)

Net Worth: $509,763 (Roth IRA: $68,523, regular IRA: $42,579, 401(k): $126,018, emergency fund: $35,642, HYSA: $143,000, my half of our joint checking account: $7,368, my checking account: ~$11,000, my half of the value of our house: $250,000, minus debt)

Debt: $174,367 ($334,352 for the mortgage, $10,928 for a bathroom remodel, and $3,455 for a kitchen remodel. That adds up to $348,735, which we divide by two.)

Paycheck Amount: $0

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,300 (Our mortgage is $2,324, and F. pays the rest, loosely based on income. This includes home insurance and property taxes.)

Phone: $75

Internet: $55 (my half)

Gas: $30–$60 (my half)

Electricity: ~$20–$50 (my half)

Water: $20–$32.50 (my half)

HOA: $75 (my half)

Gym Membership: $85 (for two different gyms, mine alone)

Health Insurance: $362 (F.'s firm covers me, but there is a charge to add a spouse.)

Car Insurance: $23.50 (my half)

HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube TV, Disney+): $35 (my half, his brother also shares with us)



Annual Expenses

Amazon Prime: $69.50 (my half)