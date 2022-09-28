Iskra Lawrence On The Power Of Saying No

If you could go back and do one thing differently in your career path, what would it be? Invested as much time into YouTube content creation as I did Instagram. It’s a weird regret that I try not to think about because I’m so grateful for where I am and the impact I’ve had, but there were parts of my journey I would have loved to have documented in more long-form video, even just for my memories. So much has happened in the last 10 years I can barely believe it some days.