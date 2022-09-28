Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Why I Do It
Iskra Lawrence On The Power Of Saying No
Elizabeth Gulino
Sep 28, 2022
Why I Do It
Sexologist Shan Boodram Wishes She Orgasmed Every Day
Elizabeth Gulino
Aug 30, 2022
Why I Do It
Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles On The Best Advice Simone Biles Ever Gave Her
Elizabeth Gulino
Aug 1, 2022
Wellness
Christine Quinn Tells Us The Best (& Worst) Advice She’s Ever Gotten
Welcome to Refinery29’s Why I Do It, a series where we ask inspirational, successful people 29 questions about what fuels them on and off the cl
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Why I Do It
Like You, Taylor Cassidy Is Best Friends With The Snooze Button
Welcome to Refinery29’s Why I Do It, a series where we ask inspirational, successful people 29 questions about what fuels them on and off the cl
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Advertisement
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted