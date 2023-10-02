How Do I Get Access To Capital? Chase’s Kristina Sicard On The Question She Gets Asked The Most

What’s something people ask you for advice about often? Everyone always asks about access to capital. How can they get more money? What I say: If you want to get access to capital, you need to build relationships. And the starting point is to have a conversation with business consultants like myself at Chase. I am one of 50 consultants across the country that provides free one-on-one coaching and mentorship to minority business owners to help them understand their financial picture, how to access capital, and develop their business. Depending on the stage of business our clients are in, we’ve been able to help them leverage many of our Special Purpose Credit products, which have increased credit approvals in targeted zip codes. We've helped them manage cash flow issues with some of our Chase Ink cards, along with becoming certified as minority-owned companies to gain access to corporate diversity supplier programs that have set aside spending for minority vendors. Get to know your bankers, know your goals, and figure out how you can get your business to where it needs to go. There’s a lot of opportunity to learn and find resources and capital, whether it’s through a bank, angel investors, crowdfunding, or grants — you just need to go out there and network.