USWNT Star Crystal Dunn Shares Her Secret Weapon For On & Off The Field

Where are you, compared to where you thought you’d be at 12 years old? At 12 years old, I still didn't really know what soccer looked like for me. Looking back on my journey, I think I surpassed where I probably thought I would be. That's not to say that I didn't truly believe that I could make it here, I just think as a kid I never knew where soccer could take me. It was always about playing in that tournament that year and then making the next team the next year. I'm 31 years old now. Here I am, still kicking the ball around, so I think I surpassed where I thought I would be. I'm truly blessed to have stayed in the game long enough to be here and enjoy it.