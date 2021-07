Is Lingerie Actually Sexy?

I even asked Ashley Cobb , sex expert and Lovehoney's sex toy educator, about whether or not she thought lingerie was sexy in the hopes that someone would understand my distaste for the strappy sets, but alas: “I do, actually,” she told me, in answer to my question about whether she wears lingerie just for herself. “I think, for my own personal use, lingerie helps me to feel sexy — not so much with a partner, but it gives me confidence.” Her favorite set is a watercolor babydoll piece that comes with a silk robe. “I like wearing robes when I’m getting in or out of bed or right before I take a shower… It’s really cute and comfortable,” she says. “You can wear it when you’re just walking around the house and when it’s time to be sexy you can take the robe off.”