Is Lingerie Actually Sexy?

None of this means that Cobb’s experience — and the experiences of all the people who told me lingerie did make them feel sexy — are wrong. According to Dr. Keysner, it is possible to wear lingerie and feel sexy doing so without succumbing to our patriarchal society’s norms. She says that wearing lingerie can even be a deeply feminist act — but it’s also complicated, because society is so embedded in racism, white supremacy, sexism, and rape culture. So while many may not bat an eye at donning lacy lingerie, that choice doesn’t exist in a vacuum. “I think this idea of what we claim makes us feel sexy is complicated by the fact that we internalize our patriarchal culture, we internalise the misogyny of our culture — it’s hard not to — and that permeates every choice of our lives, including intimate choices,” she says.