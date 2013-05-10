Story from New York

Corner Store: Which Hot Parisian Label Just Set Up Shop In Soho?

Annie Georgia Greenberg
iroembed
There are many things we've co-opted from the French: a healthy love of cheese, late dining hours, and of course, fashion. But lately, it seems, French brands are loving us back. This week, coveted label Iro made the trans-Atlantic leap to set up shop in Soho.
Joining the ranks of fellow French brands, like Sandro and Maje, Iro now has its first American brick-and-mortar (and the threads to solidify the expansive corner location on buzzy Broome Street). Iro has already been long-stocked in the likes of Barneys, Scoop, Curve, and Saks, but now all the goodness of its basic-with-a-twist spring jackets, lace dresses, and printed shorts are held under one convenient, downtown roof. Just make sure to check it out before we shop it all up.


Iro, 450 Broome Street (at Greene Street); no phone yet.


Photo: Courtesy of Iro

Advertisement