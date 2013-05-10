There are many things we've co-opted from the French: a healthy love of cheese, late dining hours, and of course, fashion. But lately, it seems, French brands are loving us back. This week, coveted label Iro made the trans-Atlantic leap to set up shop in Soho.
Joining the ranks of fellow French brands, like Sandro and Maje, Iro now has its first American brick-and-mortar (and the threads to solidify the expansive corner location on buzzy Broome Street). Iro has already been long-stocked in the likes of Barneys, Scoop, Curve, and Saks, but now all the goodness of its basic-with-a-twist spring jackets, lace dresses, and printed shorts are held under one convenient, downtown roof. Just make sure to check it out before we shop it all up.
Photo: Courtesy of Iro
