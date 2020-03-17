Irish Drinking Songs For A St. Patrick’s Day You’ll Never Forget

Heft a pint to ole St. Patrick's Day! Wherever you're drinking this year, get yourself a Guinness or a glass of whiskey and do a cheers to the Apostle of Ireland. Even if you're doing it with your roommate instead of hitting a bar this year (social distancing: let's do it!).
But wait, you can't have a drink without doing a little song and chant, if you're really doing to honor the spirit of the Irish. If you need a song to sing, the Irish have a healthy catalog of drinking tunes that will do the trick.
Treat this St. Patrick's day like the Irish would in their local pub, with a session of traditional songs. Don't forget to slip into something green!
If you'd like to add some more modern Irish folk, rock, and pop singers to the party, check out our Irish music playlist on Spotify.