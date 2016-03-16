The BEST Boozy Way To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Jell-O shots have made a serious comeback. While they were once a taboo way to consume booze post-college, they're now a throwback favorite. And with minimal extra effort, you can make them into a variety of different shapes and flavors.
St. Patrick's Day is the perfect time to try making Jell-O shots. The best St. Paddy's Day fare is green and boozy, so you're already set. Plus, they're great for a crowd and you can easily go green. If you've got water, vodka, Jell-O, and a cookie cutter, you're basically good to go. Plus, if you wanted to get really fancy, you could even put some whipped cream on top — and green sprinkles, too!
