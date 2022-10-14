Becky G. Is Curating November’s Ipsy Glam Bag — & Filling It With Latinx-Owned Brands

Big news for Becky G. fans everywhere. If you're waiting for the "green light go" to finally sign up for a makeup subscription box (or bag), this is it. The Latina singer, actor, and Treslúce founder (and self-proclaimed product "test dummy") was announced as the new Ipsy Glam Bag X curator for the month of November.
"I just love the community that is built throughout all the Ipsy Glam Bags, and to finally have my own curated Glam Bag X is exciting," Becky G. told Refinery29. "For me, it was really important to have female-owned and Latinx-founded brands be highlighted, And so there's, you know, I have some homies in there too."
Advertisement
The bag includes eight full-size makeup, skin-care, and hair products, which were picked by Becky G. herself, with a total order value of $350. Curious about what's included? Keep on scrolling to see how you can sign up for next month's bag and more.
From makeup to skin care, major reader-favorite brands are included in November's bag. Some starstruck products are Treslúce Beauty I Am Shadow Palette, Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lipstick, Anastasia Beverly Hills Loose Setting Powder, Herbivore Pink Cloud Soft Moisture Cream, and so much more.
All you have to do is reserve your spot, and if you do so before October 31, you get to choose three of the products to receive — while the rest remain a mystery. So whether you're a big Becky G fan or simply a makeup enthusiast, this is a great opportunity to try out some new products or stock up on your favorites for a big-deal discount.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.