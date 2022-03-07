Big news for makeup fans everywhere: Treslúce Beauty — the vibrant Mexican-inspired makeup brand created by Latinx singer and actress Becky G. — just launched at Ulta Beauty’s digital storefront, and on March 13, will be available at select brick-and-mortar Ulta locations. The pop singer unveiled her vegan, cruelty-free clean beauty brand last summer with amazing reception from both Becky G. fans and beauty-lovers alike, and the Ulta launch marks Treslúce Beauty’s first-ever retail collaboration. Well-known for its clean, skin-friendly formulas and professional-level quality, the brand offers makeup products that are colorful, bold, and blendable — along with extremely affordable. Now, ten of its most popular products will be available at Ulta along with a few exclusive products: the spring-inspired La Flor de Mexico eyeshadow palette and two lip tint shades.
"I want [customers] to trust the quality of our brand. I want them to feel the formulas, and try them on. Fortunately, Ulta [provided] that home for us, that first place that we knew we wanted to launch with,” Becky G. told Refinery29. "Especially for my personal experiences with it — having one literally down the street from my house ... and going with my mom and my sister all the time… It just felt right.”
Keep on scrolling to see what's totally worth getting from Treslúce Beauty's buzzy milestone launch at Ulta Beauty.
Featuring a mix of 18 warm-toned matte, shimmer, and metallic shades named after flowers native to Mexico, this eyeshadow palette is perfect for spring (but still versatile enough to transition with you throughout the seasons). Made with the titular Treslúce ingredient — the Mexican blue agave flower — these shadows aren't just pigmented, but are also soft to the touch for an ultra-blendable experience. Plus, the removable magnetic mirror? Perfection!
I've tried many makeup brushes — especially affordable ones — and can say with certainty that the brand’s set of eight professional tools is amazing. Treslúce has achieved the perfect weight — the brushes are solid but still light enough for comfortable blending. The synthetic bristles are ultra-soft, and they're a perfect size — not too big, great for traveling, but not too small that they can’t be wielded effectively. (See that middle brush, the B110? It’s my new go-to for concealer.)
In between matte liquid lipsticks and lip glosses, there are lip tints. Treslúce's lip tints come in six shades, with two additional ones exclusive to Ulta Beauty — Amor is a true red, and Vino is a lovely warm plum brown. They feature key ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, to impart bold color without sacrificing any hydration.
Treslúce's Premium Lashes come in four options, for every face you’ll ever want to make — from an enhanced everyday look to a date night glam. The styles (3D Sueño, 5D Fantasy, 6D Deseo, and 6D Sensual) are made with soft, synthetic fibers and a comfortable knot-free band, these vegan lashes can be reused up to 15 times.
Coming in 15 vibrant and colorful shades, the Intenso liner is inspired by Mexican pottery and party decor. The gel liners are soft, buildable and smudge-resistant, and transfer-proof after drying with a 13-hour wear time.
This 2-in-1 blush and lip stain has a unique jelly texture that blends right into your skin with a velvety powdery finish. Available in six shades, the Ready To Bounce Cream Blush is buildable and blends super smoothly, whether your go-to is a brush, sponge, or your fingertip.
