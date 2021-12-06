From Serums to Statement Earrings, Here Are 20 Stylish Gifts From Latinx-Owned Brands

¡La Navidad está a la vuelta de la esquina! And what makes a latine holiday season feel quintessentially latine other than the limitless festive foods and non-stop celebrations? Gifting a product from a latinx-owned brand, of course. From big celebrity imprints like Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Honest Company, Jessica Alba’s family-oriented lifestyle company, to small-footprint indies like the goth-y Necromancy Cosmetica and Spanish-language statement-tee brand JZD, there's a gift here for everyone on your list. Makeup lovers? Yes. Skincare obsessed? We’ve got you covered. Candle enthusiasts? Definitely. Plus, your thoughtful present will feel even more special when the purchase is supporting a latinx-owned business. Keep on scrolling to see what products should be debajo del árbol on Christmas morning.
Fashion Latinx Gifts
There's nothing that your stylish latinx friend or relative would appreciate more than a new vibrant dress from R29-reader favorite Brazilian clothing brand Farm Rio or a new bag from Santos by Monica, a Brooklyn-based label specializing in structured and sustainable cactus-leather handbags. If they're more laid-back and prefer to stay in instead, opt for a new ultra-soft robe from fashion-favorite intimates brand Eberjey or a comfy and empowering Spanish-language statement tee from queer-owned JDZ.
Makeup Latinx Gifts
Product enthusiasts come in all stripes, but no matter your recipient’s routine, there’s a latinx-owned beauty good for them. Do they prefer a more natural look? Then, Selena Gomez's minimalist Rare Beauty label or Ere Perez, an Australian botanicals brand with Mexican roots, is for them. What about a giftee that loves to paint their face? Then Miami-based pigmented Alamar Cosmetics is the answer. Are they a fan of the gothic romantic vibe? The Puerto Rican cruelty-free Necromancy Cosmetica is the obvious choice.
Jewelry Latinx Gifts
Nothing proves you know your friend or family like a carefully selected shiny thing. Whether you choose one of Aleisha Lopez's stone-studded statement baubles, a stack of Little Words Project’s shareable message bracelets, or a modern signet ring from Puerto Rican designer Luiny Rivera, a sentimental piece of jewelry brings all of that latinx sparkle we crave during the dreary winter months.
Candle Latinx Gifts
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from years of shopping for gifts (and for ourselves), it’s that one can never have too many candles. Whether you opt for an oil-based massage votive from the sexual wellness brand Maude, a hand-poured burner from California-based brand CasitaMichi, or a luxury vela from Costa Brazil (a sustainable skincare collection that’s the side project of Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa), your candle-collecting friend will be in awe of their gift.
Skincare Latinx Gifts
Skincare fanatics love two things: trying out new top-rated products in already-giftable sets, and splurge-worthy luxury brands like Tata Harper’s collection of natural skincare (inspired by her Colombian upbringing). But if your giftee’s medicine cabinet is fully stocked with face products, there's always a body-care item like this cactus flower exfoliant from Nopalera — a brand inspired by its main ingredient, the Mexican nopal or prickly-pear cactus — that will thrill and intrigue them.
Haircare Latinx Gifts
Whether it’s a complete haircare-routine set (complete with a spa-ready robe) via Instagram-worthy clean haircare brand Ceremonia or an environmentally-conscious shampoo and conditioner from curl-focused, plastic free Vida Bars, there’s a perfect latinx-owned regalo out there for your tress-obsessed giftee.
